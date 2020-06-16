/ Register

  Tuesday, June 16, 2020

3 Indian soldiers including a Colonel killed on India China border

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Zarvan, Jun 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Last edited: Jun 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM #2
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Stay tuned for boredom and slow frustrating disappointment.

    - PRTP GWD
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:10 PM #3
    arjunk

    arjunk FULL MEMBER

    When China takes the NCR without firing a single bullet and India wastes printer ink on posters begging to accept their surrender
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM #4
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Okay then. Stay tuned for false hopes and red herrings.

    - PRTP GWD
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM #5
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    At this rate China will forget 4 or 8 fingers and enter Delhi in a couple of weeks without firing a gun.
    This is so humiliating for Indians.
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:22 PM #6
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    It seems China has attacked
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM #7
    Aaloo Tikki

    Aaloo Tikki FULL MEMBER

    Seems LAC is getting hot now. IA has started operation.
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM #8
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM #9
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    @silent_poison @drumstick - breathe deeply and slowly - don’t panic and get ready to enjoy chicken chow mein - Chinese I’ve heard make fantastic tea as well
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM #10
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM #11
    untitled

    untitled SENIOR MEMBER

  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM #12
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    Nuke New Delhi now to prevent more bloodshed!
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM #13
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall ELITE MEMBER

    No, we want to beat them first.
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM #14
    pakpride00090

    pakpride00090 FULL MEMBER

    Big daddy China has entered the chat.

    Lets see modi's 56 inch ki chest....

    China ka danda gand mein ...
     
  Jun 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM #15
    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>

    @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::> FULL MEMBER

    According to Indians the Chinese left long ago, so how did IA personnel die? Perhaps lightning strike..
     
