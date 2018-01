3 Indian Army soldiers injured after falling from chopper during drill

Three soldiers sustained injuries during a heli-slithering drill at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt after the rope snapped, a person familiar with the matter said.The soldiers were slithering down a Dhruv advanced light helicopter, rehearsing for the annual Army Day parade on January 15.This is horrifying. A video doing the rounds about an apparent accident during Army parade day rehearsal.Rope slips off an ALH during slithering operation. Several injuries.Cross checking.