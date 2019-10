All injured belong to district Bhimbar of Azad Kashmir.Pakistani Army befittingly responded to the unprovoked Indian aggression and hushed Indian guns.Earlier, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday stated that the Indian army chief Bipin Rawat was repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements, endangering regional peace.“Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters. From fake surgical strike todate his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed”, tweeted DG ISPR.Source: http://gnnhd.tv/index.php/Pakistan/11031-1572202800-three-injured-in-unprovoked-indian-firing-ispr