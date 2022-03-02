3 Including DSP Killed in Quetta Blast

mourning sage said: I keep saying this, raise the stakes. kill the families of these terrorists. Blow them up like they blow our men up. they need to feel the pain like we do, Click to expand...

Dear, it is a sad incident, and know that it is painful.We are Muslim and the way of vengeance you suggested is not our teachings/style.These cowards could not face us so they use such rats-like tactics.We will face them wherever they dare in Seas, on the Ground, and in Air.They already tested it and tasted our resolve so now they could not afford to have such adventures.