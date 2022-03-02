What's new

3 Including DSP Killed in Quetta Blast

koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,688
0
4,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Rip to the deceased, Quetta badly needs safe City cameras everywhere since its heavily infested by rogue terrorists.
 
M

mourning sage

FULL MEMBER
Jun 29, 2010
556
0
644
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
I keep saying this, raise the stakes. kill the families of these terrorists. Blow them up like they blow our men up. they need to feel the pain like we do,
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,801
-1
10,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
terrorists are in panic after multiple successful operations by security agencies, it must be a suicide attack , RIP Braveheart
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
248
-1
371
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Areesh said:
For all Pakistanis who were lecturing me on humanity on Pakistani embassy helping Indians in Ukraine

Check happiness of pajeets under this tweet

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499033484828233729

1000 dafa bola hai kamzarf sai bhalayi aur ehsan kabhi na karo

Aur bharat k hindu sai ziada kamzarf Allah nai kuch nahi banaya

Laikin is baiwaqoof qaum ko aqal nahi aati
Click to expand...
They think the Australia series will be cancelled because of a bomb blast in remote Quetta, RIP to those who died. Most probably Baloch separatists behind it
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,621
175
139,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
For all Pakistanis who were lecturing me on humanity on Pakistani embassy helping Indians in Ukraine

Check happiness of pajeets under this tweet

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499033484828233729

1000 dafa bola hai kamzarf sai bhalayi aur ehsan kabhi na karo

Aur bharat k hindu sai ziada kamzarf Allah nai kuch nahi banaya

Laikin is baiwaqoof qaum ko aqal nahi aati
Click to expand...
Oh, Yara, Kutey ka kaam hey bhonkna, woh tu adat say majboor bhonkey hi ga.
Sirf eik laat partey hey aur woh dum daba kar bhag jata hey.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,073
1
4,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
mourning sage said:
I keep saying this, raise the stakes. kill the families of these terrorists. Blow them up like they blow our men up. they need to feel the pain like we do,
Click to expand...

Dear, it is a sad incident, and know that it is painful.
We are Muslim and the way of vengeance you suggested is not our teachings/style.

These cowards could not face us so they use such rats-like tactics.
We will face them wherever they dare in Seas, on the Ground, and in Air.
They already tested it and tasted our resolve so now they could not afford to have such adventures.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,485
1
85,283
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Oh, Yara, Kutey ka kaam hey bhonkna, woh tu adat say majboor bhonkey hi ga.
Sirf eik laat partey hey aur woh dum daba kar bhag jata hey.
Click to expand...

Laikin kamzarf par ehsan karna dunya ki sub sai barhi baiwaqoofi hai

Kamzarf ko us k haal par chor do aur us ki mazeed zillat aur halakat k liye tayyari bhi karo aur dua bhi
 
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,226
0
2,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A very sad incident, SF need to intensify targeted operations against terrorists. Pakistan needs to clarify in strong words to our neighboring brothers in the west that they need to make sure that their soil shall not be used against their brother Pakistan else let us send these terrorists to place where they belong to.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
368
JawadKKhan
J
Tomcats
Three killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast 5th Sep 2021
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
4K
Veritas01
Veritas01
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
411
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
Quetta: Two policemen gunned down in local hotel
Replies
6
Views
419
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
F
LEAS ARREST TWO FACILITATORS OF TERRORISTS IN LAHORE BLAST: SOURCES
2
Replies
17
Views
933
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom