3 illegal Bangladesh immigrants, 2 agents arrested in Mumbai

3 illegal Bangladesh immigrants, 2 agents arrested in Mumbai Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents, for helping them obtain Indian passports using forged documents, from the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.

Twist in the case of arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai; 2 AIMIM MLAs’ letterheads seized Sources said letterheads of five more MLAs have also been recovered but their names and political affiliations have not been revealed by the Mumbai Police as yet.

Twist in the case of arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai; 2 AIMIM MLAs’ letterheads seized

Sources said letterheads of five more MLAs have also been recovered but their names and political affiliations have not been revealed by the Mumbai Police as yet.

ANI03 Nov 2020, 05:18 GMT+10Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents, for helping them obtain Indian passports using forged documents, from the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.Mumbai Police Spokesperson, Chaitanya S said that the three arrested Bangladesh nationals were living illegally in Mumbai with the help of two agents, who used to provide food, accommodation and even arranged Indian documents for them."The Sakinaka police of Mumbai have arrested three Bangladesh nationals who were residing illegally. All three of them confessed the name of an agent who used to provide accommodation and food in Mumbai, and even the agent helped in arranging Indian documents. After which the agent was arrested, and he revealed the name of another agent who too was arrested from Nashik Malegaon" Chaitanya S said.The police seized Aadhaar cards, Pan cards, ration cards, voting cards, bank and postal department passbooks, rubber stamps and fake school leaving certificates from the agent's house.," he said. (ANI)In a shocking development, the Mumbai Police probing the illegal stay of Bangladeshis in the city have found an alleged AIMIM connection to the case. The police have seized alleged letterheads of two AIMIM MLAs in connection with the earlier arrest of three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the city.The Mumbai Police have arrested two agents while investigating the case of the three Bangladeshis, who were staying in Saki Naka area with forged documents. One of the agents was nabbed from Malegaon in Nashik and the police seized 155 Aadhar Cards, 34 passports, 28 PAN cards, 8 ration cards, 187 bank and postal department passbooks, 19 rubber stamps, and 29 fake school leaving certificates from his house.Sources said letterheads of five more MLAs have also been recovered but their names and political affiliations have not been revealed by the Mumbai Police as yet.It has yet to be probed whether the letterheads are genuine or fake. If found to be genuine, then the two AIMIM MLAs could be in trouble.A Mumbai Police official said they do not want to jump to the conclusion that the AIMIM MLAs were helping Bangladeshi migrants in their illegal stay.THUGS OF HINDUSTAN.Where are the jokers who used to claim Owasi was a "patriot" ?