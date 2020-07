In the last eight years, the Israeli company Nanox has developed an X-ray medical imaging device (CT) called Nanox.ARC that will cost only ten thousand dollars - a small part of the price of a new standard device that can cost us between one million and 3 million dollars. In addition, the dimensions of the Nanox device are significantly smaller than existing X-ray and CT devices and it weighs 200 kilograms, in contrast to the existing imaging devices on the market that can reach up to 5 tons.

