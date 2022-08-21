What's new

3 FIRs against Imran Khan by Facist regime

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,019
9
22,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This guy is usually authentic in his news and as per him, 3 FIRs against Imran Khan including one of Shahbaz Gill where it has been established that it was IK who gave the go ahead, have been registered. Now the question arises this is not something we haven't been expecting as we all know we are currently living under a dictatorship of Bajwa mascarading as democracy with a puppet face of Shahbaz, then why would Khan be so stubborn and continue to lives in BaniGalla? Why not move to Lahore to Zamaan Park where at least he'll be more safe or does he intend to get raped as well like Shahbaz Gill?


 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,210
-35
2,131
Country
India
Location
India
IceCold said:
Not as long as this Hybrid regime is installed upon us.
Click to expand...

it seems that dramatic changes in the coming days.

Nawaz Sharif - He will return to Pakistan but before the Pakistan government will change the law and make the maximum disqualification period - 5 years.

Sharif has already completed 5 years of the possible Ban period... he will return as a primary PM candidate for PM in the next 2024 election.

Imran Khan - He is going to be BAN for the next 5 years...
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,431
4
4,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
IceCold said:
This guy is usually authentic in his news and as per him, 3 FIRs against Imran Khan including one of Shahbaz Gill where it has been established that it was IK who gave the go ahead, have been registered. Now the question arises this is not something we haven't been expecting as we all know we are currently living under a dictatorship of Bajwa mascarading as democracy with a puppet face of Shahbaz, then why would Khan be so stubborn and continue to lives in BaniGalla? Why not move to Lahore to Zamaan Park where at least he'll be more safe or does he intend to get raped as well like Shahbaz Gill?


Click to expand...
298701472_6083134988369119_1870052938994161798_n.jpg

Catalystic said:
When does circus end ?
Click to expand...
It will not end until the day we all realize that the establishment is not just part of the problem but the problem itself. The time until the name of the chief of the armed forces become irrelevant just like any other country. The day when ill-gotten assets will be considered taboo and the corrupt people are taken to the cleaners. The time we will be less interested in what people do personally behind closed doors and focus more on what they do publically; Lying in parliament, in press conferences, or on tv.

Until then the circus will continue only the clowns will change.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
1,045
2
1,511
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Ideally, estatblishment would like to see Imran Khan banned under some pretext.

Nawaz Sharif and his crooks along with establishment will make a good hybrid regime team (until they turn against each other). The Americans would like to see the same as the hybrid regime will be easier to control.

The problem with their plan is the Pakistanis are totally against it.

Imran Khan is challenging the establishment and it's coalition (PDM) to arrest him from Bani Gala.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,093
3
4,869
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
IceCold said:
Not as long as this Hybrid regime is installed upon us.
Click to expand...
Until Pakistan cleans house of Military & Generals.

Until Pakistan doesn't set an example of all the generals previous & serving who were involved in any kind of political maneuvering against the constitution of Pakistan, this will keep happening.

After becoming in power PTI usually has been on the receiving end, also showing people how the corrupt system is working against the people of Pakistan and whom are the ring leaders of this circus.

But as soon as Punjab achieves some kind of stability, PTI must hold all of these in-state institutions accountable , how they destroyed human rights, Pakistani judicial system, Constitutional rights of the Pakistan people, and freedom of speech & Journalists that will show People outside that there is a way out and someone is there to help common people of Pakistan. Otherwise same people in power will abuse the power given by public
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,950
0
4,764
Raj-Hindustani said:
it seems that dramatic changes in the coming days.

Nawaz Sharif - He will return to Pakistan but before the Pakistan government will change the law and make the maximum disqualification period - 5 years.

Sharif has already completed 5 years of the possible Ban period... he will return as a primary PM candidate for PM in the next 2024 election.

Imran Khan - He is going to be BAN for the next 5 years...
Click to expand...

Lol an Indian telling his fantasies.
NS is not coming back, he is going to Qatar after being told by HM. This NA can't change the law unless there is 2/3 with PTI out it is impossible. With the current sentiments N league is already out. They are doing their last minute survival tactics.
Banning IK is what the status quo desperately wants particularly bajwa who is hell bent to grab on its seat. So is trying to create an excuse out from IK so he can get 1 more extension so that PDM can complete its term. But there is nothing against him. Otherwise it would have been done by now. With the deteriorating situation of economy and public perception against army junta by the day. This situation cannot hang on for long.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital
Replies
11
Views
270
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
29
Views
645
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
655
Invicta
Invicta
ghazi52
Imran Khan vows to lead another round of street protests against coalition govt
Replies
0
Views
73
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fears of getting poisoned like witnesses in corruption case against PM Shehbaz
2 3
Replies
36
Views
763
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom