3 FIRs against Imran Khan by Facist regime

IceCold said: Not as long as this Hybrid regime is installed upon us. Click to expand...

Until Pakistan cleans house of Military & Generals.Until Pakistan doesn't set an example of all the generals previous & serving who were involved in any kind of political maneuvering against the constitution of Pakistan, this will keep happening.After becoming in power PTI usually has been on the receiving end, also showing people how the corrupt system is working against the people of Pakistan and whom are the ring leaders of this circus.But as soon as Punjab achieves some kind of stability, PTI must hold all of these in-state institutions accountable , how they destroyed human rights, Pakistani judicial system, Constitutional rights of the Pakistan people, and freedom of speech & Journalists that will show People outside that there is a way out and someone is there to help common people of Pakistan. Otherwise same people in power will abuse the power given by public