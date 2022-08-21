What's new

3 FIRs against Imran Khan........by Facist regime of Bajwa and Co

This guy is usually authentic in his news and as per him, 3 FIRs against Imran Khan including one of Shahbaz Gill where it has been established that it was IK who gave the go ahead, have been registered. Now the question arises this is not something we haven't been expecting as we all know we are currently living under a dictatorship of Bajwa mascarading as democracy with a puppet face of Shahbaz, then why would Khan be so stubborn and continue to lives in BaniGalla? Why not move to Lahore to Zamaan Park where at least he'll be more safe or does he intend to get raped as well like Shahbaz Gill?


 

