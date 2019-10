Kamoke: At least three persons were killed while 8 others sustained injuries as Azadi March—while on its way to Gojar Khan—faced an accident.



As per details garnered, three people on bike were trying to get away from the traffic mess when a speedy truck crushed them to death.

Eight other people sustained injuries in the incident.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl-led (JUI-F) Azadi March is all set to enter Islamabad, the federal capital, tomorrow.

The participants of Azadi March will reach Gojar Khan today where they will spend the night.