3 Chinese warships reach Ctg Port on goodwill visit

Three warships of China reached Chittagong Port today on a four-day goodwill visit.Chief Staff Officer of Navy of Chittagong region Captain SM Moniruzzaman welcomed the China Navy officials at the port, said an ISPR release.The three warships are Destroyer CHANG CHUN, Frigate JING ZHOU and Logistics CHAO HU.During the visit, senior official of the three warships Deputy Commander of the East Fleet, Rear Admiral Shen Hao and all captains will meet with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed and Commander of Chittagong region M Abu Ashraf, it added.It is expected that the warships will leave Bangladesh on May 26.