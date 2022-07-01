What's new

3 Chinese navy ships circumnavigate Japan as Tokyo remains on alert

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,071
-11
91,331
Country
China
Location
China

3 Chinese navy ships circumnavigate Japan as Tokyo remains on alert​

July 1, 2022 (Mainichi Japan)

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Three Chinese navy ships have circumnavigated the Japanese archipelago over the past weeks, as Tokyo stays on alert for increasing military activity by Beijing and Moscow in nearby waters, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.


Two guided-missile destroyers and a supply ship sailed through waters between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island in southwest Japan and entered the East China Sea Thursday after circling around the country for about 20 days, and the ministry is analyzing China's intentions, according to the ministry's Joint Staff.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces vessels and aircraft had kept a vigilant watch for the Chinese navy's flotilla, which was spotted sailing in the Sea of Japan after passing through the Tsushima Strait off Japan's southern island of Kyushu from June 12 to 13 and going around the archipelago clockwise, according to the Joint Staff.

Among the Chinese military's recent activities near Japan, fighter jets were seen taking off from and landing on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning near the Okinawan islands for 12 days last month.

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also conveyed concern over a joint flight by Chinese and Russian strategic bombers in late May near Japan when he met with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore earlier in the month.

mainichi.jp

3 Chinese navy ships circumnavigate Japan as Tokyo remains on alert - The Mainichi

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Three Chinese navy ships have circumnavigated the Japanese archipelago over the past weeks, as Tokyo stays on alert for increasing mi
mainichi.jp mainichi.jp
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese navy ship enters Japan waters near Kagoshima Pref. islands
Replies
3
Views
395
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
Japan’s Ruling Party Calls for ‘Counter Attack’ Capability, Increased Defense Budget
Replies
0
Views
246
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
beijingwalker
Japan's Okinawa urges government to reduce China tensions
Replies
0
Views
203
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russian military becoming more active in Japan’s vicinity
Replies
0
Views
207
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Titanium100
Japan-China tensions over 3 islands escalates to a new high
Replies
10
Views
705
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom