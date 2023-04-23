3 Children killed, 3 injured, by Army Major, in Pakistan

Bhaag bsdkFake Newj. RAW popogenda
What exactly happened here ?
yikesHe ran them over with his car
jeep charrha di 3 children dead, 3 injured,
Ran 6 kids over on the road side. Three died on the spot. Rest are severely injured.
Overspeeding, possible DUI. Doesn't matter. It's still a crime.yikes
but surely not intentionally 😬, right ?
In Indian legalese there's a term for it.. "culpable homicide not amounting to murder "
they call it "manslaughter" .. which reads like a pretty brutal word/term. and you still go to jail.
sad shit, RIP.