3 Children killed, 3 injured, by Army Major, in Pakistan

NagaBaba said: What exactly happened here ?



How did these kids die, what did the major do ? Click to expand...

NagaBaba said:



but surely not intentionally 😬, right ?



In Indian legalese there's a term for it.. "culpable homicide not amounting to murder "



they call it "manslaughter" .. which reads like a pretty brutal word/term. and you still go to jail.



sad shit, RIP. yikesbut surely not intentionally 😬, right ?In Indian legalese there's a term for it.. "culpable homicide not amounting to murder "they call it "manslaughter" .. which reads like a pretty brutal word/term. and you still go to jail.sad shit, RIP. Click to expand...

Ran 6 kids over on the road side. Three died on the spot. Rest are severely injured.Video shows a colonel (?) , trying to take him from police custody and giving assurances of how justice will be done and he is very hurt.If past incidents are any indication, I would take that with a truckload of salt. Also his demeanor and trying to cow down and gaslight the civilians betray hisOverspeeding, possible DUI. Doesn't matter. It's still a crime.And they'd still try to protect their own even if it is intentional.