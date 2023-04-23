What's new

3 Children killed, 3 injured, by Army Major, in Pakistan

AlKardai said:
He ran them over with his car
yikes :(

but surely not intentionally 😬, right ?

In Indian legalese there's a term for it.. "culpable homicide not amounting to murder "

they call it "manslaughter" .. which reads like a pretty brutal word/term. and you still go to jail.

sad shit, RIP.
 
NagaBaba said:
What exactly happened here ?

How did these kids die, what did the major do ?
Ran 6 kids over on the road side. Three died on the spot. Rest are severely injured.

Video shows a colonel (?) , trying to take him from police custody and giving assurances of how justice will be done and he is very hurt.

If past incidents are any indication, I would take that with a truckload of salt. Also his demeanor and trying to cow down and gaslight the civilians betray his pain

NagaBaba said:
yikes :(

but surely not intentionally 😬, right ?

In Indian legalese there's a term for it.. "culpable homicide not amounting to murder "

they call it "manslaughter" .. which reads like a pretty brutal word/term. and you still go to jail.

sad shit, RIP.
Overspeeding, possible DUI. Doesn't matter. It's still a crime.
And they'd still try to protect their own even if it is intentional.
 
The family members would be well advised not to trust this bajwa like sounding officer in the video.

"Danda dn ga"

Bhai tu kuch na kr, Cantt ke andr dafa hu aur mulzim ku police ke hawalay kr.
 

