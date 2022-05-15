3 Children and 3 Soldiers killed in North Waziristan bombing - May 2022

Suicide Attack In Pakistan Kills At Least Six People, Including Children Pakistani authorities say at least six people have been killed in a suicide attack on a military vehicle in the country's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities say at least six people have been killed in a suicide attack on a military vehicle in the country's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan."Three soldiers and three children were killed in a suicide attack," the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said in a statement on May 15.The suicide bomber blew himself up in a small market in Miranshah in the North Waziristan district as soldiers patrolled the area late on May 14, local media reported.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack andPakistan "will repay by eradicating terrorism from our country."The Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has a long history of carrying out attacks in the area.The militant group is responsible for some of the bloodiest chapters of recent Pakistani history.However, the blast in Miranshah came in the midst of a cease-fire to facilitate peace talks.