beijingwalker said:



3 brave police officers jump into the rapids to save an 11 years old boy from being washed away by the rapids in a Xinjiang village Click to expand...

It must be staged, how could it possible for the Chinese police to risk their own lives to save a poor Uighur farm boy, it doesn't make any sense to the western media. Chinese police in Xinjiang is to "persecute " not to save lives in XInjiang, in the "staged" video they messed up with their job descriptions made by the western media.