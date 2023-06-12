3 brave police officers jump into the rapids to save an 11 years old boy from being washed away by the rapids in a Xinjiang village

This summer glaciers are melting faster than normal years and flash floods become a real danger especially to young children in the remote Pamir herding communities, police were sent out to constantly check the water level of all the rivers and conduct drowning prevention and rescue trainings when they see children in that region.
It must be staged, how could it possible for the Chinese police to risk their own lives to save a poor Uighur farm boy, it doesn't make any sense to the western media. Chinese police in Xinjiang is to "persecute " not to save lives in XInjiang, in the "staged" video they messed up with their job descriptions made by the western media.
