3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in Africa IED blast

Another injured receiving treatment

ISPR
UNB
October 4, 2022 10:30 AM

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Central African Republic died at a hospital in Bouar town on Tuesday.

The deceased are Sainiks Jashim Uddin, 31, Jahangir Alam, 26, and Sharif Hossain, 26.
Four Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured in the explosion in the early hours of Tuesday.

The blast occurred when a vehicle carrying the Bangladeshi peacekeepers was crossing the Kaita area at 8.35pm (local time) on Monday (1.35am Bangladesh time Tuesday), the ISPR said in a press release.

The four injured peacekeepers including Major Ashraful Haque and Sainiks Jashim, Jahangir and Sharif were transferred to Bouar town of the Central African Republic for better treatment where doctors at Mimusca Hospital declared Jahangir, Jashim and Sharif dead around 6.30am (local time) on Tuesday (11:30am Bangladesh time).

Injured Major Ashraful Haque is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The other Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic are safe, the ISPR said.
 

