3 armed men arrested from outside Lahore sessions court

Published February 9, 2021

Updated

about 5 hours ago

Rifles, magazines and bullets have been recovered from the custody of the men. — AFP/File

Three people, who were found to be carrying weapons, were arrested from the central gate of a sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday.



According to the court's security incharge Mubashir Awan, the arrested were carrying sophisticated weapons including rifles as well as magazines and bullets . They had come to court for the hearing of a case, he said.



Bringing weapons at a sessions court is forbidden as it is located in the Red Zone, Awan said, adding that no one will be allowed to carry arms in court premises.



Initially, five men were detained and shifted to Islampura police station for further action where separate first information reports were lodged against three of those arrested. Two men were released "after verification", Awan said.

The FIRs were lodged under Section 13-2(a) of the Punjab Arms Ordinance, 1965.