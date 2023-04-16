What's new

3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico

PETER CHARALAMBOUS
Sat, April 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM GMT+3:30


3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico
The Mexican Navy and United States Coast Guard are searching for three missing American sailors who have not been seen since April 4.
According to the Coast Guard, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were sailing onboard the “Ocean Bound,” a 44-foot LaFitte sailboat. They were last heard from on April 4 when they departed Mazatlán, Mexico -- a resort town in Sinaloa.
The trio of Americans were sailing to San Diego with a planned stop in Cabo San Lucas, where they would pick up additional supplies on April 6 but the Coast Guard said there is no record of the group arriving in Cabo San Lucas or providing any report of their location. Additionally, marinas in Baja, Mexico, have yet to see the vessel or sailors.
The trip from Mazatlán to Cabo San Lucas requires an over 200-mile sail across the southern Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.
The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the #USCG, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlan, MX. en route to San Diego. Kerry and Frank O'Brien and William Gross were sailing aboard the 44-foot S/V Ocean Bound.https://t.co/0bzFQVsYC3 pic.twitter.com/GCcbGBvkQH
— USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) April 15, 2023
The Mexican Navy is now searching for the missing sailors with assistance from the Coast Guard, asking any mariner to look for the missing vessel.

“Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel,” the Coast Guard said. “Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.”
The three sailors were traveling on a 44-foot sailboat designed by Robert H. Perry Yacht Designers, equipped with a single mast for sailing and an auxiliary motor. According to Cruising World, the LaFitte 44 is a formidable ocean sailboat, with multiple owners circumnavigating the world with the boat.
ABC News' Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.
3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

3 American sailors missing off the coast of Mexico

The Mexican Navy and United States Coast Guard are searching for three missing American sailors who have not been seen since April 4. According to the Coast Guard, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were sailing onboard the “Ocean Bound,” a 44-foot LaFitte sailboat. The trio of...
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
The superpower's sailors went missing off the coast of an other country.

I bet representatives of superpower were drunk. American whisky
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Jun 2, 2012
Don't worry, this tragedy will (ALSO) become 'Inspired by True Events' in a Hollywood Movie 15-20 Years from now & possible win Best Score or something at the Oscars.


MV5BOGU2MWRiYmQtMDY1MS00OTUzLTkzYTktYjE5YTE4MTI0NzRkL2ltYWdlL2ltYWdlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI@._V1_.jpg
 
AA_

AA_

Feb 22, 2023
Trailer23 said:
Don't worry, this tragedy will (ALSO) become 'Inspired by True Events' in a Hollywood Movie 15-20 Years from now & possible win Best Score or something at the Oscars.


MV5BOGU2MWRiYmQtMDY1MS00OTUzLTkzYTktYjE5YTE4MTI0NzRkL2ltYWdlL2ltYWdlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTQxNzMzNDI@._V1_.jpg
Two words - lone survivor! It came out all the events in that week were falsified. Likely for most war movies. That’s the US style
 

