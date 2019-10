“indiscriminate” shelling from across

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, 54, his 12-year-old daughter Maryam Bibi, and 10-year-old Haider Ali.

Naseeb Jan, 33, and her 4-year-old son Sarfraz were also injured.

Elsewhere, Amna, 22, and Safeena Bibi, 20, sustained injuries in Mandhaar village and Naseeb Jan, 21, and Farri Bibi, 18, were injured in Kairni Wasti village.

a girls higher secondary school was twice targeted by the Indian army with small arms

Qadri said some 50 houses had also been destroyed and 369 houses and nine shops partially damaged due to Indian shelling.



Aside from the above, 11 cattle sheds, four schools, two health facilities, one mosque and 12 vehicles also suffered partial damages.

