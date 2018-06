1. Exactly after 48 hours of assessment by ISI regarding the surgical strike video released, they are back to business by sending tangos into Kashmir.



2. Now can some one ask Pakistanis, how did they cross the LC. Now where is the security, lol. All gone in one day.



3. This means its clear, Pakistani side of LC is not heavily guarded at all places. And one can sneak in at places, like Indian army went in to kill the terrorists and conduct surgical strikes.

Click to expand...