2nd ship of India's new destroyer line, the Visakhapatnam-class, will be launched on Sept 17

Second P15B (Visakhapatnam-class) destroyer 'Marmugao' to be launched on Sept 17.
20 april 2015 :1st ship
17 sep 2016: 2nd ship
about 1.5 year for launching a next destroyer. pretty impressive for indian standard time:yahoo::yahoo:. kolkata took 3 -4 year for next ship of its class:)

Also INS Chennai of kolkata class is to be commissioned in 3rd quater of 2016:chilli::chilli:.
Great year for navy and make in india:smitten:
 
Can't wait to see how it looks like finalised and launched.....visually what differences there will be w.r.t kolkata class etc.

Exciting times for Indian Navy.
 
This is the SECOND hull launch of the INS Vishakapatnam CLASS.

The First Ship INS Vishakapatnam is currently serving in the IN.

 
Vizag class will be a more advanced variant...with more stealth, better sensors and weapons etc...

How this will manifest in the overall "look" remains to be seen. But it will be an upgrade performance wise AFAIK.

From wiki:

The key difference between the Project 15A Kolkata-class destroyer and the Project 15B Visakhapatnam-class destroyer are not much since they both share the same hull design. Its however in the internal fitments that separates the 2 destroyer class.[19]

1. The Visakhapatnam class will be armed with a 127 mm main gun while the Kolkata class are armed with 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM). Both classes share the AK-630 close-in anti-missile gun system.[19]
2. The sonar of the Visakhapatnam class will be bow mounted and will feature a revised bridge layout.[19]
3. The design of the mast, which features the main radar has been revised. The Visakhapatnam class will have a full-fledged Total Atmosphere Control System (TAC) to provide its crew greater protection in a nuclear, chemical or biological warfare scenario.[19][20]
4. The new Visakhapatnam class also features a rail-less helicopter traversing system to secure the helicopter they carry in heavy sea conditions.[19]
5. Central to the Visakhapatnam class is a network-centric layout. They are equipped with a Ship Data Network (SDN), an Automatic Power Management System and a Combat Management System. Essentially, all information critical for the operation of the warships during all operations is available to key officers through the SDN which the Navy describes as a data information highway.[19]
6. The Project 15B Visakhapatnam-class destroyers maintain the same hull and propulsion package as the Project 15A Kolkata class. But Russia firm Northern Design Bureau, has been enlisted as design consultant to reduce the size of design's superstructure.[8]
 
I noticed that too. It seem they usually have multi launches for a ship. India's indigenous aircraft carrier has 3 launch ceremonies already, but it won't be ready for sea trail until 2023 earliest. Maybe due to facility constrain at the port.
 
