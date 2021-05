2nd ship of India's new destroyer line, the Visakhapatnam-class, will be launched on Sept 17

sudhir007 said: what are different between kolkata class and Vishakapatnam Click to expand...

Vizag class will be a more advanced variant...with more stealth, better sensors and weapons etc...How this will manifest in the overall "look" remains to be seen. But it will be an upgrade performance wise AFAIK.From wiki:The key difference between the Project 15A-class destroyer and the Project 15B-class destroyer are not much since they both share the same hull design. Its however in the internal fitments that separates the 2 destroyer class. [19] 1. Theclass will be armed with a 127 mm main gun while theclass are armed with 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM). Both classes share the AK-630 close-in anti-missile gun system. [19] 2. The sonar of theclass will be bow mounted and will feature a revised bridge layout. [19] 3. The design of the mast, which features the main radar has been revised. Theclass will have a full-fledged Total Atmosphere Control System (TAC) to provide its crew greater protection in a nuclear, chemical or biological warfare scenario. [19] [20] 4. The newclass also features a rail-less helicopter traversing system to secure the helicopter they carry in heavy sea conditions. [19] 5. Central to theclass is a network-centric layout. They are equipped with a Ship Data Network (SDN), an Automatic Power Management System and a Combat Management System. Essentially, all information critical for the operation of the warships during all operations is available to key officers through the SDN which the Navy describes as a data information highway. [19] 6. The Project 15B-class destroyers maintain the same hull and propulsion package as the Project 15Aclass. But Russia firm Northern Design Bureau, has been enlisted as design consultant to reduce the size of design's superstructure. [8]