2nd ship of India's new destroyer line, the Visakhapatnam-class, will be launched on Sept 17

Second P15B (Visakhapatnam-class) destroyer 'Marmugao' to be launched on Sept 17.
Last edited:
20 april 2015 :1st shipLivefist @livefist 58m58 minutes ago
Second P15B (Visakhapatnam-class) destroyer 'Marmugao' to be launched on Sept 17.
Thats just hull completion, not a final launch.Why is it always launch without bridge?
Official parameters of Visakhapatnam class during the launch of 1st vessel last year
This is the SECOND hull launch of the INS Vishakapatnam CLASS.Can't wait to see how it looks like finalised and launched.....visually what differences there will be w.r.t kolkata class etc.
Exciting times for Indian Navy.
Thats a Kolkata class dude.This is the SECOND hull launch of the INS Vishakapatnam CLASS.
The First Ship INS Vishakapatnam is currently serving in the IN.
Oh ya..... my bad.Thats a Kolkata class dude.
INS Vishakapatnam is still having bridge and weapons being integrated.
Vizag class will be a more advanced variant...with more stealth, better sensors and weapons etc...what are different between kolkata class and Vishakapatnam
I noticed that too. It seem they usually have multi launches for a ship. India's indigenous aircraft carrier has 3 launch ceremonies already, but it won't be ready for sea trail until 2023 earliest. Maybe due to facility constrain at the port.Why is it always launch without bridge?