Wrath

Wrath

There were claims of two IAF pilots under arrest by Pakistan. One ( Wg Cmdr Abhinandan ) was caught alive and second was referred to CMH because of his injuries . Secondly there was a blur picture shown on Ary news , which showed a man lying down . There is no one talking about that pilot . India has also only asked for one pilot ( Wg Cmdr Abhinandan ). So what Happened to that mysterious second pilot. @Windjammer @HRK @DesertFighter @AhmetPasha
Foxtrot Delta

Foxtrot Delta

Im wondering the same. I hope we didn't shoot down our own aircraft or kill our own pilots in accident.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

he was talking about injured pilot abhi nandan .
 
scionofPakwattan

Even if there was a second pilot (im hearing it was a SU30 so 2 other pilots), they were either killed in crash or as DG ISPR had said one of the pilots was in CMH, and i suspect he didnt survive so India couldve requested to keep it hush and Pakistan deciding to release abhinanand also signals a compensation for the pilot that lost his life
 
HariPrasad

HariPrasad

Actually he was F16 pilot misunderstood as Indian pilot. People beat him before he can prove that he is a Pakistani pilot. ISPR announced hurriedly that they have two Indian pilots in their custody.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Salaam


At this point anything is possible but my guess is that the pilot didn't make it and seeing how quickly our government wanted to return the living one to de-escalate, I can see why they'd not want to bring up a dead pilot.

A dead pilot in Pakistani becomes a martyr that gives modi and co reason to 'call for vengeance' etc which would be opposite to what the government wants...



...

Yes because that's how it works. Pakistani plane crashes with a Pakistani pilot, and Pakistani people just beat him senseless and then the Pakistan military takes him to the CMH without being able to tell if he is Pakistani or Indian?

Pakistanis don't even realise they've lost an f16, whilst the Indians know for sure because some guy in India saw one?

Fascinating stuff.


...
 
Wrath

Wrath

ISPR briefed at 12 in the morning . The attack was carried out at 10 am . So dear brother . Don't quote your fantasies . This is a serious forum . ISPR never claims on the basis of public sources. ISPR is representative of Armed forces . Not civil forces . So be sane and quote like sanes. Which I doubt you Indians will .
 
Wrath

Wrath

Well quoted sir.
 
Talwar e Pakistan

Talwar e Pakistan

Yes you were there to witness the whole ordeal; since you were there, I'm sure you have proof as well.
 
