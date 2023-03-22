What's new

2nd North Indian migrant lynched in Gujarat in 2 days

I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
129
0
59
Country
India
Location
India
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Gujarat Murder News: 2nd migrant lynched in Gujarat in 2 days | Ahmedabad News - Times of India

A 30-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was lynched at Sundha-Vansol village in Mahemdavad taluka of Kheda district in the wee hours of Monday
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Godi Media peddles fakes news to show that North Indians are mistreated in Maharashtra & South India.

But it remains mums when Gujaratis kill North Indian migrants in Gujarat.

Where are the shameless bhakts?

@Jeeten Parikh @Raj-Hindustani @Skimming @Kaniska @StraightEdge @Tafob
 
S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
641
-6
262
Country
India
Location
India
यही करते रहो। कोई स्ट्रेटजी सोचने कि औक़ात तो है नहीं।
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,305
6
9,201
Country
India
Location
United States
iamnobody said:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Gujarat Murder News: 2nd migrant lynched in Gujarat in 2 days | Ahmedabad News - Times of India

A 30-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was lynched at Sundha-Vansol village in Mahemdavad taluka of Kheda district in the wee hours of Monday
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Godi Media peddles fakes news to show that North Indians are mistreated in Maharashtra & South India.

But it remains mums when Gujaratis kill North Indian migrants in Gujarat.

Where are the shameless bhakts?

@Jeeten Parikh @Raj-Hindustani @Skimming @Kaniska @StraightEdge @Tafob
Click to expand...

Sad to hear!

Lagegi aag, to aayenge Ghar kaii.. Zadd mai, Yahaan pe sirf Hamaara makaan, Thodi hai..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

I
Is North India cheating South India (and Maharashtra)?
Replies
5
Views
282
Edevelop
Edevelop
Imran Khan
Indian gujarat slums “covered in white cloth” during the visit of Boris Johnson
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir
Homo Sapiens
How Indian Media Mainstreamed The ‘Land Jihad’ Propaganda
2 3
Replies
38
Views
706
Jeeten Parikh
J
Shahzaz ud din
Why more Indians are joining Mexican migrants on risky journey to reach US
Replies
3
Views
652
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
Nilu Pule
Tension in Gujarat. After another toddler raped and murdered by North Indian migrant.
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom