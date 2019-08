What you need to know now

The victims: At least nine people are dead after a shooting in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, police say. At least 27 other people were injured.

The Dayton Police Department said the suspect in the shooting is also dead. Second deadly incident: The shooting in Dayton comes hours after a separate shooting claimed the lives of 20 people inEl Paso, Texas.

Dayton shooter identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, according to law enforcement sources

Local media: Police executing a search warrant at a home in connection with the shooting

Bar near shooting says police "staffed next to our business" engaged the gunman