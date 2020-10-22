What's new

2nd Israeli drone operated by Azerbaijan gets hacked by Iranian cyber command, "mysteriously crashes" into Iranian province

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A drone coming from the conflict zone in Karabakh has crashed in the East Azerbaijan province of northern Iran, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The incident did not result in any deaths, the official news agency of the Islamic Republic said.

Experts will have to determine which country the drone belongs to; however, it is highly likely that it belongs to Azerbaijan, as several of their drones have already crashed inside the Islamic Republic.

The East Azerbaijan Province borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia and according to the IRNA report, the drone came from the disputed Karabakh region.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that since the beginning of the conflict in the region, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) had shot down about ten Turkish-made drones in Karabakh, and the wreckage of one of the aircraft was seized.

On September 27, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.

Iran should declare a safety buffer, and shoot down any azeri drone that violates it over karabakh..

Iran shouldnt even be waiting for the drones to violate its soverignty and threaten its citizens before it acts..
 
