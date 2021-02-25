2nd Dash-8 aircraft: ‘Akash Tori’ arrives in Dhaka

Published at 09:32 pm February 24th, 2021

2nd Dash-8 aircraft: ‘Akash Tori’ arrives in Dhaka State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP received the aircraft from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Dash-8 aircraft "Akash Tori"arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Dhaka TribuneState Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP received the aircraft from Hazrat Shahjalal International AirportThe second aircraft of the three Dash-8 aircraft, purchased on Government to Government (G-To-G) basis between Bangladesh and Canada, arrived in Dhaka at 5:45pm on Wednesday.State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP received the aircraft from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, a press release said.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina named this aircraft "Akash Tori".Immediately after receiving the aircraft, Md Mahbub Ali said: “Sheikh Hasina is working to modernize the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. This new aircraft "Akash Tori" is part of that drive. The third Dash-8 aircraft will arrive on March 4.”Under the direction and supervision of the prime minister, 13 completely new and advanced aircraft have already been added to the fleet. In addition, Biman will increase the flight frequency on its domestic and short-haul international routes. At the same time, it will be possible to provide more advanced in-flight services to passengers, he added.The new 74-seated Dash 8-400 aircraft is built by De Havilland, a well-known Canadian aircraft manufacturer.The aircraft is equipped with eco-friendly and advanced facilities like HEPA filter technology, that completely purifies the air inside the aircraft by destroying bacteria, viruses and other germs in just four minutes.Among others, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain, Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Md Sajjadul Hasan, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal Md Mofidur Rahman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Md Mokabbir Hossain were also present at the event.