2nd case of rape in Islamabad withing a week! Gun point again!

Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
FIR has been lodged against culprits ‘Amjad Khan’ and ‘Amir Zaman’ who were friends with the victim and were in contact with her occasionally.

The victim had lost her job and contacted them if they could help her find a new one as they offered her a job opening in their friends company sometime back. On her phone call they they invited her to meet them in F-11 markaz.

On her arrival she sat in their black car they started to cruise around and during that time one of the culprits physically assaulted her to which she screamed and begged them to stop the car and leave her alone. They got anxious and angry.

They parked the car behind F-11 flats and took out a revolver and pointed at her to which the victim got scared. The culprits took turns and raped the girl.
They further pushed her out of the car near F-10 round about.

Victim immediately went to the police station and filed the complaint with the help of her Aunt.

Such incidents are on the rise and are becoming very common the authorities are requested to give extreme punishments in such cases so that people do not have courage to do so such actions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627649244055183360

@Sayfullah @PakFactor @Meengla @Mirzali Khan @villageidiot @Olympus81 @ziaulislam @Dalit
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
This is a Defence forum.

Let's keep it that way.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
They’ve always been this way. It’s just more visible in the social media era.
And slightly better policing in Islambad and other cities because they're more developed.

Most areas we don't have the actual complete details, because Islamabad as a city reports more rape cases than the whole of Balochistan. A shit ton of crime goes unreported.
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Why would u get into a car with unknown strangers(being a female that should be red flag if invited in car)…..seriously whats wrong with these women/girls??

Getting into car with strangers? Really? Friends??
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Why would u get into a car with unknown strangers(being a female that should be red flag if invited in car)…..seriously whats wrong with these women/girls??

Getting into car with strangers? Really? Friends??
They knew each other for a while and hanged and regularly according to the article
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
They’ve always been this way. It’s just more visible in the social media era.
I feel like cities faraway from fauji, political elites are good

Bhawalpur, Sialkot sounds good, Lahore is great for middle class folks
If it wasn't for terrorism or drugs problem peshawar sounds like a cool place too
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Why would u get into a car with unknown strangers(being a female that should be red flag if invited in car)…..seriously whats wrong with these women/girls??

Getting into car with strangers? Really? Friends??
I mean wasn't it obvious why "male friends" ask her to meet her in car?
I mean she also needed some society training and safety training otherwise it might happen again

They knew each other for a while and hanged and regularly according to the article
If you hang up with boys in Pakistan at late hours the risk will be high after all statistically most of rapes happen victim knows the person
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Why would u get into a car with unknown strangers(being a female that should be red flag if invited in car)…..seriously whats wrong with these women/girls??

Getting into car with strangers? Really? Friends??
Don't blame the victim, it's her loved one's job to guide her

While it's society's or government jobs to protect her- we as a society failed her
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
I mean wasn't it obvious why "male friends" ask her to meet her in car?
I mean she also needed some society training and safety training otherwise it might happen again


If you hang up with boys in Pakistan at late hours the risk will be high after all statistically most of rapes happen victim knows the person
Maybe cultural difference but I wouldn't expect it to happen in much likelihood if you know each other for a while already and it's day time, but of course the possibility is there definitely.

But in my personal opinion I think the fault in this case falls much closer to the guys, they had her fooled with job offers, friends for a while, it's near F11 Park and I assume day time too. Not that expected.

What surprised me was timing, location and area, same as the previous one, gun as well...
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Maybe cultural difference but I wouldn't expect it to happen in much likelihood if you know each other for a while already and it's day time, but of course the possibility is there definitely.

But in my personal opinion I think the fault in this case falls much closer to the guys, they had her fooled with job offers, friends for a while, it's near F11 Park and I assume day time too. Not that expected.

What surprised me was timing, location and area, same as the previous one, gun as well...
If there's a pattern
They killed the wrong guy?
 

