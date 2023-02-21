2nd case of rape in Islamabad withing a week! Gun point again!

FIR has been lodged against culprits ‘Amjad Khan’ and ‘Amir Zaman’ who were friends with the victim and were in contact with her occasionally.The victim had lost her job and contacted them if they could help her find a new one as they offered her a job opening in their friends company sometime back. On her phone call they they invited her to meet them in F-11 markaz.On her arrival she sat in their black car they started to cruise around and during that time one of the culprits physically assaulted her to which she screamed and begged them to stop the car and leave her alone. They got anxious and angry.They parked the car behind F-11 flats and took out a revolver and pointed at her to which the victim got scared. The culprits took turns and raped the girl.They further pushed her out of the car near F-10 round about.Victim immediately went to the police station and filed the complaint with the help of her Aunt.Such incidents are on the rise and are becoming very common the authorities are requested to give extreme punishments in such cases so that people do not have courage to do so such actions.