2nd ASW Corvette launched by GRSE

GRSE LAUNCHES IN HOUSE DESIGNED SECOND ANTI-SUBMARINE WARFARE SHALLOW WATER CRAFTPosted On: 21 MAR 2023 6:53PM by PIB KolkataKolkata: March 21, 2023The Indian Navy’s second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASWSWC), built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, was launched by Smt Shashi Tripathi, President, NWWA (Western Region) here in Kolkata today. Shri Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command and Shri Arun Lal, former Cricketer and Commentator also graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.Interacting with the media, Shri PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, said, the INS Androth is second in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy. These ships are 77.6 meters long and 10.5 meters wide and require a draught of only 2.7 meters. Propelled by three diesel-driven water jets and a maximum speed of 25 knots, they will pack a punch as they will be capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as Search and Attack. The primary role of the ASW SWC is to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine laying operations. These ships are also capable of full-scale sub surface surveillance of coastal waters and various surface platforms and coordinated ASW operations with aircraft, he added.These ships may be smaller in size but will pack a lethal punch. They will carry lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines, close-in weapon system (30 mm gun) and 16.7 mm stabilized remote-controlled guns. The ASW SWC will be fitted with hull mounted sonar and a low frequency variable depth sonar, the CMD informed.Shri Hari stated that GRSE is the only public sector shipyard in the country to have received the Raksha Mantri’s Award 2022 for designing the most silent ship, he said. That ship was INS Arnala, the first ship of the series that was launched three months ago. The Kolkata-based shipyard has also upheld the Government’s Atmanirbharata policy. The ASW SWC will have over 85% indigenous content.*******