2nd Aminbazar Bridge Construction Update

Thanks for the Abdul Momen input. But a few domestic govt projects may not allow this company to bid on an INTERNATIONAL project in a foreign country or even in BD itself if the funding is provided by the lenders like the IMF or WB.



What Abdul Momen did are domestic ones and not international ones. AM cannot then participate in such IMF-funded projects even in BD. IMF or WB will veto its participation because it has no prior experience in international projects. This is how these dumb institutions work.



So, the GoB will have to fund a few big projects with its own money idling in the London Banks. The GoB calls international biddings whereby Abdul Momen wins a few of them.



So, now AM becomes qualified to bid in the next IMF projects in BD as well as in other countries.



Without this long process, it is almost impossible to circumvent the system. A friendly country may do so but it will have to use its own funds and call international biddings open to all other big companies.

Understood bhai.Thanks for going the extra step in clarifying this.Yes AM has to become listed in the contractor list for IMF, IFC abd ADB loan provider's approved list but before that Bangladesh govt. has to first choose AM as a bid winner in an Int'l bidding project.Problem is, Bangladesh Govt. never finances its own projects, it always goes though IMF, IFC and ADB or ODA funds from Japan, Korea or China - and these oragnizations always favor their own favorite Asian construction firms for these huge high-stakes contracts. So AM will always need to be happy with subcontracting under foreign (Asian) construction firms, whether Samwhan (Korea), Nippon Koei/Mitsui (Japan) Or MBEC (China), even in its home turf Bangladesh.A country like Japan has the clout to always specify that only local firms can participate in the biddings. A country like Bangladesh, with its corrupt harami politicians will never have the back bone to specify this. Ultimately, we should make it a condition of the contract and support our own construction companies. These companies need to lobby the govt. and help keep the money within our borders first.There is NO reason why AM or Concord cannot hire foreign consultants for EVERY expertise (if they cannot find local expertise, which I doubt) to finish ANY type of construction project. By now (with Padma Bridge, Matarbari/Payra Ports, Dhaka Metro. Airport Terminal and Karnaphuli river tunnel being done locally), any int'l personnel expertise can be bought or hired - which is a lot cheaper than involving foreign construction firms. Local firms need to take control.Then later, when we gain this experience locally with internationally financed projects, companies like Abdul Monem or Concord can compete in int'l bids overseas as stand-alone contractors. They will be able to win bids handily, as their cost will be many times cheaper than any company globally.Concord is the only Bangladeshi company that completed a 720 feet tall structure abroad (The Sing Telecom Building in Singapore) in association with Mitsui Construction Company, which was in the 1990's. Concord has also completed some civil projects in the middle east.Japanese construction companies like Nippon Koei and Mitsui are ideal for this type of collaboration because their home market expertise costs are high, while that of Bangladesh is very economical, even half that of India next door. Working with the Japanese firms is also excellent in terms of transfers of modern construction technology.To be honest, subcontracting under these larger foreign companies is how you'd gain experience, to be chosen directly under IMF, ADB, IFC is a very long lobbying pursuit. I don't think local construction companies in a small economy like Bangladesh have that kind of clout or sophistication, even like L&T and Tata. Even these Indian companies are limited to doing projects in mostly 3rd world countries (or the Middle east). However, these two Indian construction companies have a lot of clout and influence in their home market and have grown as a result of govt. patronage.