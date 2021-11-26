What's new

2nd Aminbazar Bridge Construction Update

I usually do not visit many of the threads at the top. So, I thought to post it here.

By the way, I would like you to see the video again, you will see a number of Shoes in between Piers/ Pillars and Girders in the existing 1st Amin Bazar Bridge. I talked about these shoes in some other threads involving the broken Chittagong Bridge.

I suspect there are no shoes and the girders have been placed directly on the piers. Anyway, I am happy to note this 2nd Bridge is being built by our Deshi company. This is what I think. But, the video does not name the company.

It is a gigantic bridge and with such experience in hand, our locals can build also bridges over the Padma in the future, hopefully.
 
bluesky said:
I usually do not visit many of the threads at the top. So, I thought to post it here.

By the way, I would like you to see the video again, you will see a number of Shoes in between Piers/ Pillars and Girders in the existing 1st Amin Bazar Bridge. I talked about these shoes in some other threads involving the broken Chittagong Bridge.

I suspect there are no shoes and the girders have been placed directly on the piers. Anyway, I am happy to note this 2nd Bridge is being built by our Deshi company. This is what I think. But, the video does not name the company.

It is a gigantic bridge and with such experience in hand, our locals can build also bridges over the Padma in the future, hopefully.
Current bridge dates from 1972 ! Very old.

New design of the eight lane bridge is an Arch-supported bridge with fairly long I-girder spans.

Once the bridge is completed - the current local cluster situation will be cleaned up and buses banned from picking up passengers here. This Amin Bazar location really needs this as the bus Mafia has made it a free-for-all and slows down traffic. I cannot believe our idiots in the govt. are beholden at the hands of this Bus mafia. Just have a few head honchos picked up by the RAB will do the trick.

The project is being completed by NDEBD (National Development Engineers).

Current Projects | National Development Engineers Ltd.

www.ndebd.com www.ndebd.com

This is not a huge outfit like Abdul Monem, but Abdul Monem is busy with several other mega projects, Amin Bazar Bridge is kind of small potatoes compared to several other Mega projects ongoing in Bangladesh. Big companies like China Major Bridge Engg. Corp., Sino Hydro, L&T and Tata are also involved in many, many projects. There is honestly no shortage of big/small local projects ongoing in Bangladesh at this time.

I post videos almost everyday in the sticky infra thread, you can take a look.

In any case, I fully agree that involvement of local companies is excellent for skills development, both for large-scale project mgmt. for civil engg. jobs, as well as civil engg. expertise of local personnel, who then can be used in places like the Middle East or Africa for other overseas projects, as low-cost subcontractors.
 
Bilal9 said:
Once the bridge is completed - the current local cluster situation will be cleaned up and buses banned from picking up passengers here. This Amin Bazar location really needs this as the bus Mafia has made it a free-for-all and slows down traffic. I cannot believe our idiots in the govt. are beholden at the hands of this Bus mafia. Just have a few head honchos picked up by the RAB will do the trick.
যে সরিষা দিয়া ভুত ছাড়াবেন, সেই সরিষার মধ্যেই তো ভুত বসে আছে। If BAL goes down, the new party forming the govt will do the same thing.

And all of these people claim they spend sleepless nights thinking about the welfare of the people. My balls!!!
 
Bilal9 said:
In any case, I fully agree that involvement of local companies is excellent for skills development, both for large-scale project mgmt. for civil engg. jobs, as well as civil engg. expertise of local personnel, who then can be used in places like the Middle East or Africa for other overseas projects, as low-cost subcontractors.
This is exactly what I have been thinking for many years that BD construction companies should try to get ME projects.

But, please note one point. An ME or other project is almost certainly a govt project. In order to qualify into the long list of contractors/ consultants in such a project, the said contractor has to gain experience in doing a few similar international projects.

So, unless the GoB supports a few efficient companies by arranging to win a few international bidding in BD, there is little chance they would qualify even in the long-listing in a foreign country.
 
bluesky said:
So, unless the GoB supports a few efficient companies by arranging to win a few international bidding in BD, there is little chance they would qualify even in the long-listing in a foreign country.
You are right. I'd put Abdul Monem in that shortlist.

Not only have they completed many Bangladesh govt. projects by themselves, they are already involved in about half a dozen mega projects locally as subcontractors, i.e. Rooppur NPP, Matarbari CPP, Payra CPP, Padma Bridge approach roads and elevated railway and many, many others.

This NDEBD outfit also have experience in several projects as sub-contractor. You can look at their portfolio page.
 
Bilal9 said:
You are right. I'd put Abdul Monem in that shortlist.

Not only have they completed many Bangladesh govt. projects by themselves, they are already involved in about half a dozen mega projects locally as subcontractors, i.e. Rooppur NPP, Matarbari CPP, Payra CPP, Padma Bridge approach roads and elevated railway and many, many others.

This NDEBD outfit also have experience in several projects as sub-contractor. You can look at their portfolio page.
Thanks for the Abdul Momen input. But a few domestic govt projects may not allow this company to bid on an INTERNATIONAL project in a foreign country or even in BD itself if the funding is provided by the lenders like the IMF or WB.

What Abdul Momen did are domestic ones and not international ones. AM cannot then participate in such IMF-funded projects even in BD. IMF or WB will veto its participation because it has no prior experience in international projects. This is how these dumb institutions work.

So, the GoB will have to fund a few big projects with its own money idling in the London Banks. The GoB calls international biddings whereby Abdul Momen wins a few of them.

So, now AM becomes qualified to bid in the next IMF projects in BD as well as in other countries.

Without this long process, it is almost impossible to circumvent the system. A friendly country may do so but it will have to use its own funds and call international biddings open to all other big companies.
 
bluesky said:
Thanks for the Abdul Momen input. But a few domestic govt projects may not allow this company to bid on an INTERNATIONAL project in a foreign country or even in BD itself if the funding is provided by the lenders like the IMF or WB.

What Abdul Momen did are domestic ones and not international ones. AM cannot then participate in such IMF-funded projects even in BD. IMF or WB will veto its participation because it has no prior experience in international projects. This is how these dumb institutions work.

So, the GoB will have to fund a few big projects with its own money idling in the London Banks. The GoB calls international biddings whereby Abdul Momen wins a few of them.

So, now AM becomes qualified to bid in the next IMF projects in BD as well as in other countries.

Without this long process, it is almost impossible to circumvent the system. A friendly country may do so but it will have to use its own funds and call international biddings open to all other big companies.
Understood bhai.

Thanks for going the extra step in clarifying this. :-)

Yes AM has to become listed in the contractor list for IMF, IFC abd ADB loan provider's approved list but before that Bangladesh govt. has to first choose AM as a bid winner in an Int'l bidding project.

Problem is, Bangladesh Govt. never finances its own projects, it always goes though IMF, IFC and ADB or ODA funds from Japan, Korea or China - and these oragnizations always favor their own favorite Asian construction firms for these huge high-stakes contracts. So AM will always need to be happy with subcontracting under foreign (Asian) construction firms, whether Samwhan (Korea), Nippon Koei/Mitsui (Japan) Or MBEC (China), even in its home turf Bangladesh.

A country like Japan has the clout to always specify that only local firms can participate in the biddings. A country like Bangladesh, with its corrupt harami politicians will never have the back bone to specify this. Ultimately, we should make it a condition of the contract and support our own construction companies. These companies need to lobby the govt. and help keep the money within our borders first.

There is NO reason why AM or Concord cannot hire foreign consultants for EVERY expertise (if they cannot find local expertise, which I doubt) to finish ANY type of construction project. By now (with Padma Bridge, Matarbari/Payra Ports, Dhaka Metro. Airport Terminal and Karnaphuli river tunnel being done locally), any int'l personnel expertise can be bought or hired - which is a lot cheaper than involving foreign construction firms. Local firms need to take control.

Then later, when we gain this experience locally with internationally financed projects, companies like Abdul Monem or Concord can compete in int'l bids overseas as stand-alone contractors. They will be able to win bids handily, as their cost will be many times cheaper than any company globally.

Concord is the only Bangladeshi company that completed a 720 feet tall structure abroad (The Sing Telecom Building in Singapore) in association with Mitsui Construction Company, which was in the 1990's. Concord has also completed some civil projects in the middle east.

Japanese construction companies like Nippon Koei and Mitsui are ideal for this type of collaboration because their home market expertise costs are high, while that of Bangladesh is very economical, even half that of India next door. Working with the Japanese firms is also excellent in terms of transfers of modern construction technology.

To be honest, subcontracting under these larger foreign companies is how you'd gain experience, to be chosen directly under IMF, ADB, IFC is a very long lobbying pursuit. I don't think local construction companies in a small economy like Bangladesh have that kind of clout or sophistication, even like L&T and Tata. Even these Indian companies are limited to doing projects in mostly 3rd world countries (or the Middle east). However, these two Indian construction companies have a lot of clout and influence in their home market and have grown as a result of govt. patronage.
 
Bilal9 said:
Understood bhai.

Thanks for going the extra step in clarifying this. :-)
Thanks for understanding the situation. I believe, the dumb BD govt must use its own London funds to patronize our local companies. Once our companies are qualified to bid in internationally called tenders/ bidding, only the sky will be the limit of our possibilities.

We have ample manpower and these companies will take most of our own people to work on international projects in the ME. This has been done by Korea and China for the last few decades.

Only this process can bring respect from the ME monkey Arabs. Now we are not respected because their own ABCD companies hire our people to do various hard jobs.

BD construction companies can change the status.
 
