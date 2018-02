http://www.mil.gov.ua/en/news/2018/...esent-generation-of-the-defenders-of-ukraine/



President met with Afghan warriors: Your military fraternity is a bright example for the present generation of the defenders of Ukraine

The President reminded that 29 years ago the Soviet campaign in Afghanistan ended, however this ancient Islamic country still feels the consequences of this interference. Then, it was Russian aggression against Moldova, events in Baku, aggression against Georgia, now — aggression against Ukraine, events in Syria. The Head of State noted that “they are the aggressive essence of Moscow”.

Almost every fourth casualty was Ukrainian — over 3300 people.