29 years old Indonesian woman who become Rector in STEM college

More and more young people who are given more responsibility to lead the nation.
Risa Santoso, she is still 29 years old and become a Rector and lecture in one of STEM college in Surabaya, East Java. Not state universities which are the best universities in Indonesia, but private own university. She graduated from Harvard University
Risa Santoso, she is still 29 years old and become a Rector and lecture in one of STEM college in Surabaya, East Java. Not state universities which are the best universities in Indonesia, but private own university. She graduated from Harvard University