28 Indian fishermen held for intrusion into Bangladesh waters

TBS Report29 January, 2021, 10:40 pmLast modified: 29 January, 2021, 10:48 pmA huge amount of fish seized from their trawlers was auctioned in the presence of the assistant fisheries officer of Mongla upazilaBangladesh Coast Guard West Zone seized this trawler from Indian fishermen for fishing illegally inside Bangladeshi maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: TBSBangladesh Coast Guard West Zone seized this trawler from Indian fishermen for fishing illegally inside Bangladeshi maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: TBSBangladesh Coast Guard West Zone has arrested 28 Indian fishermen on Friday and seized two trawlers for fishing illegally inside Bangladeshi maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal.There was a huge amount of fish in the two trawlers. The fishermen and the two trawlers were brought to Mongla Ghat at night. Later, the fishes were auctioned in the presence of the assistant fisheries officer of Mongla upazila.Mongla Upazila Assistant Fisheries Officer AZM Touhidur Rahman said the two trawlers had about 350kg marine fish of about 10-12 species including marine chela, tengra, laita, poya and bhola fishes.The process to hand over the arrestees to Mongla police station after filing a case against them is going on."They will be handed over to the court on Saturday (30 January) after completing all legal procedures," said Md Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Mongla police station.Earlier, on 2 December and 23 December last year, the Coast Guard seized two trawlers with 17 and 16 fishermen respectively.A large quantity of marine fish was also seized at that time.