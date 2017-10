China's expanding arms sales are really bad news for countries like Ukraine. China's market share in arms exports will keep growing in quantity and quality of military equipment. Over time, China will start squeezing out the tier-2 arms suppliers.28 Chinese Norinco VT4 MBT-3000 tanks "arrived on Tuesday [October 10, 2017] at the [Thai] navy's port at Sattahip in Chon Buri province."A second batch of 10 more Chinese Norinco VT4 MBT-3000 tanks will be delivered later at an additional cost of US$58 million (citation: Thailand to buy more Chinese tanks, reportedly for $58M | DefenseNews ).----------