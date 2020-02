You will never surprise us but we will always surprise you, was the famous statement by the former DG ISPR. And after one year of carrying out the operation Swift Retort, new details emerging as to how within 30 hours of the failed Balakot strike by the IAF, how the PAF mustered and delivered a classical blow to the Indians. While sketchy details of strikes on Indian targets and shooting down of IAF aircraft were released to the public, much of the information on those involved in the operation remains obscured. Now with kind permission of a certain person, I'm posting some classified details of the operation.