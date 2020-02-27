27th February The Surprise Day

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
the fact that your existence is true is a loss on the ground too!! A hallmark of a couple and their one night mistske.Operation swift retort ended with swift return of abhi. What PAF gained in air was lost on ground.
It was a remake of classic incompetence stories, we read in history books.
I wonder if Musharraf /Rahil were the CoAS, would they as well go around begging opposition party members for support on unpopular decision!
How old are you?A young Pakistani is warning the Indian airforce of consequences if they dare enter into our airspace.
When it comes to Pakistan, I am passionately and proudly young. If this is what you wanted to know?How old are you?
Children shall be taught, that India was about to open all-out war.. had we shot at any more of their jets.
I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.When it comes to Pakistan, I am passionately and proudly young. If this is what you wanted to know?
AND??.... India was about to open all out war.. had we shot at any more of their jets.
@BATMAN All success stories have a section of failures somewhere, all victorious warrior have their wounds. I do not expect the operation swift retort was flawless or we could not have done any better.I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.
I appreciate your passion, but we ought to free our occupied lands and save our our families trapped in occupied territory.
Being righteous is all good, but absorbing political pressure after shooting 9 Indian jets is another ball game.AND??
One should NEVER do any compromises on the truth and justice. One thing life has taught me is to NEVER back down if your are righteous. Of course one has to pay a price for this - but the price of backing down has always shown me to be higher....
This is exactly what I feel Pakistan is missing out. Pakistan needs to free Kashmir regardless of the costs - because not doing so has a greater undesirable cost.I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.
I also appreciate your passion, but army ought to free occupied lands and save humans trapped within occupied territory. ASAP. If they fail within reasonable time, strong disciplinary actions must be taken by the head of state.
Imran Khan has a habit of saying "oh your not out? no? ok no problem, why don't you go back & try again?"...ab bhindians ka abhi-none-done dar kay maaray wapis hi nahi aya tau hum kia karain?Operation swift retort ended with swift return of abhi. What PAF gained in air was lost on ground.
I'm pointing at treasonous abort of a master plan called operation swift retort.I do not expect the operation swift retort was flawless or we could not have done any better.