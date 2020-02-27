What's new

27th February The Surprise Day

BATMAN

BATMAN

Operation swift retort ended with swift return of abhi. What PAF gained in air was lost on ground.
It was a remake of classic incompetence stories, we read in history books.
I wonder if Musharraf /Rahil were the CoAS, would they as well go around begging opposition party members for support on unpopular decision!
 
graphican

graphican

Dare to enter our airspace again, we will pull air out of your wings.
On Feb 27th, a young Pakistani is narrating the story of Indian misery.

 
Last edited:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

BATMAN said:
Operation swift retort ended with swift return of abhi. What PAF gained in air was lost on ground.
It was a remake of classic incompetence stories, we read in history books.
I wonder if Musharraf /Rahil were the CoAS, would they as well go around begging opposition party members for support on unpopular decision!
the fact that your existence is true is a loss on the ground too!! A hallmark of a couple and their one night mistske.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

graphican said:
A young Pakistani is warning the Indian airforce of consequences if they dare enter into our airspace. :pakistan:

How old are you?
Children shall be taught, that India was about to open all out war.. had we shot at any more of their jets.
 
graphican

graphican

BATMAN said:
How old are you?
Children shall be taught, that India was about to open all-out war.. had we shot at any more of their jets.
When it comes to Pakistan, I am passionately and proudly young. If this is what you wanted to know?
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

graphican said:
When it comes to Pakistan, I am passionately and proudly young. If this is what you wanted to know?
I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.
I also appreciate your passion, but army ought to free occupied lands and save humans trapped within occupied territory. ASAP. If they fail within reasonable time, strong disciplinary actions must be taken by the head of state.
 
Blueskiez 2001

BATMAN said:
.... India was about to open all out war.. had we shot at any more of their jets.
AND??

One should NEVER do any compromises on the truth and justice. One thing life has taught me is to NEVER back down if your are righteous. Of course one has to pay a price for this - but the price of backing down has always shown me to be higher....
 
graphican

graphican

BATMAN said:
I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.
I appreciate your passion, but we ought to free our occupied lands and save our our families trapped in occupied territory.
@BATMAN All success stories have a section of failures somewhere, all victorious warrior have their wounds. I do not expect the operation swift retort was flawless or we could not have done any better.

Having said that - between positives and negatives, I chose positive by choice. Its my chosen way of life. We can still evaluate and learn from our mistakes staying on the positive side. I do not challenge you that there was a "swift abort" or not - but what Allah blessed us with is worth thanking and celebrating. Alhamdolillah.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Blueskiez 2001 said:
AND??

One should NEVER do any compromises on the truth and justice. One thing life has taught me is to NEVER back down if your are righteous. Of course one has to pay a price for this - but the price of backing down has always shown me to be higher....
Being righteous is all good, but absorbing political pressure after shooting 9 Indian jets is another ball game.
 
Blueskiez 2001

BATMAN said:
I have no doubt... hope you have the opportunity to reflect back on swift abort of operation swift retort, in 3-5 years time.
I also appreciate your passion, but army ought to free occupied lands and save humans trapped within occupied territory. ASAP. If they fail within reasonable time, strong disciplinary actions must be taken by the head of state.
This is exactly what I feel Pakistan is missing out. Pakistan needs to free Kashmir regardless of the costs - because not doing so has a greater undesirable cost.
And if the Pakistan military doesn't get itself into a position where they can do that, then they should be asked questions about this....
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

BATMAN said:
Operation swift retort ended with swift return of abhi. What PAF gained in air was lost on ground.
It was a remake of classic incompetence stories, we read in history books.
I wonder if Musharraf /Rahil were the CoAS, would they as well go around begging opposition party members for support on unpopular decision!
Imran Khan has a habit of saying "oh your not out? no? ok no problem, why don't you go back & try again?"...ab bhindians ka abhi-none-done dar kay maaray wapis hi nahi aya tau hum kia karain? :lol:
 
