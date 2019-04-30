'27 percent of Turkey's population half-starved'

Özer Sencar, the founder of MetroPOLL Research, has spoken toabout the company's "Turkey's Pulse April 2021" public survey.Sencar has noted that there has been a 8.5-point increase in the votes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and said that this is mostly caused by the impoverishment of households in Turkey.According to the April 2021 survey, 17 percent said that they could easily meet their all needs with their current income, while 54 percent of the participants said that they could only meet their basic needs such as food and housing. Commenting on these findings, Sencar has added that the rate of those who said they could not meet their basic needs was 27 percent.At this point, Sencar has underlined that it is the first time that this rate is in parallel with the survey of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). He has raised concerns that 27 percent of the society, as is shown in the MetroPOLL survey, is "going around half-starved."According to Sencar, the rate of those who says, "I can meet my all needs easily" has dropped from 26 percent to 17.2 percent in a year:Sencar has noted that in addition to the mismanagement of the economy, the pandemic has also been effective in this situation:Sencar has pointed out that 62 percent of the participants are of the opinion that the situation in Turkey has been deteriorating. Only 19 percent have reported a change for the better, Sencar has noted, adding,According to Sencar, the impoverishment of households have been reflected in the parties' vote rates. He has especially attracted attention to the decrease in the rate of votes of the ruling AKP.(HA/SD)