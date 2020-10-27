Markhoor420
Sep 24, 2021
27 October Black Day Kashmir.
27 October 1947 is one of the darkest days of human history. This day marks a grave human tragedy in illegally Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoK) when upper-caste Hindu Brahman Sponsered occupation forces landed in Srinagar to subjugate, oppress, rape, and terrorize innocent Kashmiris. Watch More
