27,000 Massacred, the Bloody Price of ‘Liberation’: Hyderabad 1948

Supressing the History of a Massacre

The Annexation of Hyderabad

“Rape, Abduction of Women, Loot, Arson Accompanied the Killings”

“Soldiers Encouraged, Persuaded, and Compelled Hindu Mobs to Loot Muslim Shops and Houses”

Whither Liberation?