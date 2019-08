HiThe 26th was the test run by india to see the reaction of the Paf---.Why do you think they planted that French Scorpene submarine in pakistani waters---why did they have their aircraft carrier planted in pakistani waters---.Why did they have so many SU30---in the air and none fired a missile at Paf aircraft---.It was all a pre-planned test run by the indians to see pakistani air force reaction---how far the Paf will go---.That what that fake smart bomb strike by the iaf aircraft was on trees---.It was all staged as a precursor for the main act to follow on a different date---.The indians got their answers loud and clear---Paf does not have the ballz to take out what was offered on a platter---.Paf backed out to take out all that were put right in front of them---.That was the answer India wanted to know---how far they would go---.If the Paf had taken all that was presented---india would not have had the ballz to do what it did with kashmir---.They were just testing the level of craziness in the Paf---which just deflated like a balloon that had sprung a leak---.