26/11 terrorist arrested in Pak

LeT’s 26/11 attacks mastermind, once claimed to be dead, arrested, says Pak Pakistan’s inability to produce evidence to back up its claim that Sajid Mir, the chief planner of Mumbai attacks and one of FBI’s most wanted terrorists, had died had become a sticking point in FATF’s assessment to take Pakistan off the grey list

Pakistan has arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks after years of denying his presence and even claiming he was dead.Pakistan’s inability to produce evidence to back up its claim that Sajid Mir, the chief planner of Mumbai attacks and one of FBI’s most wanted terrorists, had died had become a sticking point in FATF’s assessment to take Pakistan off the grey list.