What's new

$25b export to China possible by 2030

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
16,377
1
25,735
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
12:00 AM, June 10, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:29 PM, June 10, 2021

Just needs 1pc more market share, says a study



Star Business Report

Bangladesh's exports to China, the world's second biggest economy, will grow to $25 billion if local suppliers can grab an additional 1 per cent share of the Chinese market by 2030, according to a study released yesterday.
Currently, Bangladesh's share of exports to the Chinese market is 0.05 per cent, equivalent to a bit above $1 billion in a year, it said.

Bangladesh has the opportunity to increase its exports to China as since July last year, the Chinese government approved duty-free facility for 97 per cent of products from Bangladesh, which is a big advantage for the country, it added.

Some 8,256 products enjoy duty-free facility from Bangladesh to China as the country falls under the least developed country (LDC) category, said MA Razzaque, research director of Policy Research Institute (PRI).

He was presenting a keynote paper at a webinar on "Bangladesh-China Economic and Trade Relations in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Global Pandemic", jointly organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI).

Razzaque also advocated for attracting Chinese investment in different export projects in Bangladesh. "We need to materialise investment pledges from China," he said.

China's economy remains robust, its trade is fast recovering and it is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI). The significance of Bangladesh's export to China becomes clear if some trade data is analysed, he said.

For instance, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, China's exports of goods and services were $2.69 trillion and imports were $2.48 trillion. "Future growth of China will make its imports volume even bigger," Razzaque also said.

Bangladesh should also negotiate to bring in Chinese investment pledges worth more than $27 billion. Currently, Chinese investment in Bangladesh is $2 billion and the Chinese companies have been implementing different mega projects in the country, he said.

After Bangladesh makes the United Nations status graduation to a developing country, it will need a lot of FDI and China might be a major source for investment, he said.

Negotiations are underway for a free trade agreement (FTA) to be signed between Bangladesh and China, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Last fiscal year, bilateral trade amounted to $12 billion, of which over $11 billion were goods imported from China.
China is the largest source of imports for Bangladesh and in pre-pandemic times, Bangladesh used to import goods worth more than $18 billion from the country.

Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, said it was high time to consider the signing of an FTA as bilateral trade was growing alongside Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

Bilateral trade decreased by 30.6 per cent year-on-year in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador added.
A discussion is underway for joint production of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh, said Li Jiming, recalling Bangladesh's medical support to China last year.

China has shown a resilient recovery from the fallouts of Covid-19, said Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh's ambassador to China.
In 2019, bilateral trade was $18.5 billion. In pre-pandemic times, it annually grew by 24 per cent, he said.

Since China is the largest raw material supplier for the industries in Bangladesh, so the trade balance is heavily tilted towards China, he added.

BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza chaired the discussion, moderated by ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam.

Sharmeen Rinvy, president of the ERF; Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; and Al Mamun Mridha, general secretary of the BCCI, were also present.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,759
0
1,314
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Bilal9 said:
12:00 AM, June 10, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:29 PM, June 10, 2021

Just needs 1pc more market share, says a study



Star Business Report

Bangladesh's exports to China, the world's second biggest economy, will grow to $25 billion if local suppliers can grab an additional 1 per cent share of the Chinese market by 2030, according to a study released yesterday.
Currently, Bangladesh's share of exports to the Chinese market is 0.05 per cent, equivalent to a bit above $1 billion in a year, it said.

Bangladesh has the opportunity to increase its exports to China as since July last year, the Chinese government approved duty-free facility for 97 per cent of products from Bangladesh, which is a big advantage for the country, it added.

Some 8,256 products enjoy duty-free facility from Bangladesh to China as the country falls under the least developed country (LDC) category, said MA Razzaque, research director of Policy Research Institute (PRI).

He was presenting a keynote paper at a webinar on "Bangladesh-China Economic and Trade Relations in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Global Pandemic", jointly organised by Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI).

Razzaque also advocated for attracting Chinese investment in different export projects in Bangladesh. "We need to materialise investment pledges from China," he said.

China's economy remains robust, its trade is fast recovering and it is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI). The significance of Bangladesh's export to China becomes clear if some trade data is analysed, he said.

For instance, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, China's exports of goods and services were $2.69 trillion and imports were $2.48 trillion. "Future growth of China will make its imports volume even bigger," Razzaque also said.

Bangladesh should also negotiate to bring in Chinese investment pledges worth more than $27 billion. Currently, Chinese investment in Bangladesh is $2 billion and the Chinese companies have been implementing different mega projects in the country, he said.

After Bangladesh makes the United Nations status graduation to a developing country, it will need a lot of FDI and China might be a major source for investment, he said.

Negotiations are underway for a free trade agreement (FTA) to be signed between Bangladesh and China, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Last fiscal year, bilateral trade amounted to $12 billion, of which over $11 billion were goods imported from China.
China is the largest source of imports for Bangladesh and in pre-pandemic times, Bangladesh used to import goods worth more than $18 billion from the country.

Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, said it was high time to consider the signing of an FTA as bilateral trade was growing alongside Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

Bilateral trade decreased by 30.6 per cent year-on-year in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ambassador added.
A discussion is underway for joint production of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines in Bangladesh, said Li Jiming, recalling Bangladesh's medical support to China last year.

China has shown a resilient recovery from the fallouts of Covid-19, said Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh's ambassador to China.
In 2019, bilateral trade was $18.5 billion. In pre-pandemic times, it annually grew by 24 per cent, he said.

Since China is the largest raw material supplier for the industries in Bangladesh, so the trade balance is heavily tilted towards China, he added.

BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza chaired the discussion, moderated by ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam.

Sharmeen Rinvy, president of the ERF; Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; and Al Mamun Mridha, general secretary of the BCCI, were also present.
Click to expand...


Well bois we need to start getting as much share of the Chinese market as possible cause I smell MONEYYYYYY 🤑 , also we need to start exporting more to the West especially the electronics part aka Walton.

If we can pull this off successfully BD can sorta maybeeee have a brighter future
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,585
7
21,458
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
BD's best bet is the garments industry as the likes of Walton will find it hard to outcompete Chinese electronics companies that can make all the way from low end to nearly up there with Samsung and LG now.

By 2030, China should be pretty much uncompetitive in mainstream garments and so that gives countries like Vietnam and BD the chance to grab a nice slice of the Chinese domestic textile market.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,759
0
1,314
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
UKBengali said:
BD's best bet is the garments industry as the likes of Walton will find it hard to outcompete Chinese electronics companies that can make all the way from low end to nearly up there with Samsung and LG now.

By 2030, China should be pretty much uncompetitive in mainstream garments and so that gives countries like Vietnam and BD the chance to grab a nice slice of the Chinese domestic textile market.
Click to expand...
True , but fam I don't want BD doing garments forever we need to step up our dam R&D for our electronics
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,585
7
21,458
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
SpaceMan18 said:
True , but fam I don't want BD doing garments forever we need to step up our dam R&D for our electronics
Click to expand...

Not saying that BD electronics companies should not try and grab some share of the Chinese electronics markets.

However, the China of 2030 will need to import its garments from overseas as it will be too expensive to make it themselves due to high labour costs and BD could easily grab many billions of US dollars out of the hundreds of billions of dollars of garments that Chinese will need every year. BD will have to aim at the mid to higher end of the market as it itself may become uncompetitive at the lower end by 2030.

Garments will remain the backbone of BD exports for another 10-15 years at least. BD can stay somewhat competitive in garments for another 15-20 years, even with the high economic growth that is predicted.

We always talk about how important the West is to BD's economy but it could easily by 50:50 West:China 15-20 years down the line.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
16,377
1
25,735
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
UKBengali said:
BD's best bet is the garments industry as the likes of Walton will find it hard to outcompete Chinese electronics companies that can make all the way from low end to nearly up there with Samsung and LG now.

By 2030, China should be pretty much uncompetitive in mainstream garments and so that gives countries like Vietnam and BD the chance to grab a nice slice of the Chinese domestic textile market.
Click to expand...
Vietnam labor cost for apparel is already maybe twice that of Bangladesh. But yeah we need to find markets for post GSP scenario, and fast. Certainly Chinese electronics market is vast and wide-ranging, but there is demand for low-end items too, which maybe too expensive in China to make, like low-end smartphones.

One thing that will be a roadblock is Chinese language integration in electronic products and more importantly, economy of scale, which will be against Bangladeshi exports to China. It will be a long way away for sure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom