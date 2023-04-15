257th Corps Commander Conference

The Pakistan Army held the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, presided over by the Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Asim Munir.The Army’s field and administrative leadership reviewed in detail threats to national security interests, at all levels.The forum reaffirmed that the institution of the Army will always remain committed to defence of the country, according to the will and command of the citizens and to their chosen representatives, in a democratic system where the people’s will is the source of all state power.The Forum reiterated the vital importance of the public’s support behind the troops for the success of any military action.The forum reaffirmed that the entire military leadership as well the rank and file is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges faced by the country today, and the Army will always, at all costs and under any and all circumstances, will shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the generous support of the resilient people of Pakistan.The forum reiterated the commitment of the Pakistan Army to fully support a comprehensive and decisive response against the scourge of foreign-originating terrorism. The forum also highlighted that there was a need to adopt a whole-of-nation approach to eradicate the fundamental causes of terrorism in the region, and especially on our western border, on long term basis.The Pakistan Army’s leadership and field commanders expressed their determination, and gave their full assurances to the country that they will, with the grace of Allah Almighty, obtain the objectives of this operation in order to win the War Against Terrorism, crush inimical insurgent elements, and turn the tide against terrorism once and for all, through the coordinated application of all elements of national power. This operation will be led by a joint, integrated and tri-service military force tasked for a modernised counter-insurgency (COIN) operation of decisive victory for Pakistan and overwhelming defeat for the enemy, wherever they may be.