$250B tech bill to counter China advances in US Senate

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,536
2
10,395
Country
United States
Location
United States
The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, and move nearer to a final vote on the legislation.

The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer championed the bipartisan legislation, which must also pass the House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

The measure authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology in general, plus $54 billion specifically to increase production of semiconductors, microchips and telecommunication equipment. read more

The legislation also seeks to counter Beijing's growing global influence through diplomacy, by working with allies and increasing U.S. involvement in international organizations after former Republican President Donald Trump pulled Washington out as part of his "America First" agenda.

One of the amendments to the bill to be considered later on Thursday was one backed by Republican Senator Mike Crapo and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden to retaliate against what they consider China's anti-competitive trade practices and bar products determined to have been produced using forced labor.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sw...-enough-support-advance-us-senate-2021-05-27/
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,239
1
4,057
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No one actually gives a ratsasz about what america does, anymore. So if you wanna keep spending money you don't have on things that would make you feel better about yourself and will assuredly sink you into an oblivion, then please go right ahead.
 
M

m52k85

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2013
516
0
480
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well the world got cheap oil during the oil wars of ~2015. seems tech will become dirt cheap in this tech war to come.
 
