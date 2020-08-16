250 policemen deployed at all BRT stations Bureau Report Updated 16 Aug 2020 SSP operations Mansoor Aman said the police personnel had been deployed at all the 30 bus stations across the city. — Reuters/File PESHAWAR: The city police have deployed 250 cops at all the BRT stations after incidents of trespassing on the main corridor and stations were reported following launch of the service on Thursday. SSP operations Mansoor Aman said the police personnel had been deployed at all the 30 bus stations across the city. He said the cops would perform duties in two shifts and four personnel had been deputed at each station. Mr Aman said the city patrolling force would act as first responder in BRT-related matters. He also said the police had also deputed a focal person at BRT’s main control room for effective coordination between police and the Trans Peshawar, the bus operator. On Friday, the police had arrested two accused after they beat up BRT guards after being stopped from trespassing on bus corridor.