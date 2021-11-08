250,561 motorcycles registered in first nine months A total of 250,561 motorcycles were registered across the country in the first nine months of the current calendar year, according to official data. Of the total, 67,558 got registered in Dhaka during the period from January to September 2021, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA)...

250,561 motorcycles registered in first nine months

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: November 08, 2021 14:17:22A total of 250,561 motorcycles were registered across the country in the first nine months of the current calendar year, according to official data.Of the total, 67,558 got registered in Dhaka during the period from January to September 2021, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) statistics revealed. The number of registered motorcycles was 311,016 in 2020 while it was 401,452 in 2019, the data showed.The data also revealed that 393,545 motorbikes were registered in 2018 while 325,876 bikes were registered in 2017.