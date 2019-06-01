What's new

25-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped, Brutally Beaten Up In Gurgaon: Police

Mar 30, 2020
The incident took place in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 2, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal said over the phone.


The woman's head was smashed against a wall, the police said (Representational)



Chandigarh:
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutally beaten up by four men in Gurgaon, resulting in severe head injuries, in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

All the accused, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested within hours of the crime, they said.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 2, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal said over the phone.

All the four accused, three of them delivery boys, have been arrested, he said.

Karan Goyal said one of the four accused met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurgaon and took her to a realtor's office, where the crime took place.

The other three accused were present there. One of the accused worked at the realtor's office and had the keys to the complex, he said.

The ACP said the accused beat up the woman when she resisted their attempts. Her head was smashed against a wall.

"She suffered a deep cut on her head and was hospitalised in Gurgaon," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who were caught within hours of the crime, under relevant provisions of the law, another police official said.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. On hearing the woman's cries, a security guard of the complex alerted the police who reached the spot and took her to the hospital, the police said.

Statistics shows that in every 15 minute a female will be raped in India.
So what is so Surprising?
it will only surprise me when silly idealistic single woman still wants to go to India. Like the India top police officers are saying, they asked for it. They do have ground for their argument although many will disagreed.
 
