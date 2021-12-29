What's new

25 Pakistani J10C will have a flypast on 23rd March , 2022 parade

First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.


watch after 6.00

Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.

Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
