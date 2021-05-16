25 men gangrape woman after Facebook friend lures her into forest in Delhi The woman told the police that there was a delay in filing a complaint as she was unwell.

The woman told the police that there was a delay in filing a complaint as she was unwell.A woman was allegedly gang-raped by 25 men on May 3. The woman approached the police 9 days after the incident took place.The woman, who works as a domestic staffer in Delhi, started living in Delhi around four years ago. The woman met a man named Sagar on Facebook in January this year and the two exchanged phone numbers.After some time, Sagar allegedly proposed marriage to the woman and offered to introduce her to his parents. The 23-year-old man then asked the woman to come to Hodal where she could meet his parents directly.On May 3, the woman travelled to Hodal to meet Sagar. He took her to a forest in Ramgarh village. Sagar's brother and a group of his friends were consuming liquor near a tubewell in the forest.When the woman reached the spot, the accused allegedly took turns to rape her. The next day, the woman was taken to a scrap dealer named Akash. At this spot, the woman was allegedly raped by five men. When the woman's condition deteriorated after repeated sexual assault, the five accused dumped her near the Badarpur border and escaped.On May 12, the woman went to the Hassanpur police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The woman told the police that there was a delay in filing a complaint as she was unwell.SHO Rajesh said that they arrested Sagar on Friday and efforts are underway to nab the others. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).