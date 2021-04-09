Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,182
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
25 F-35A's assigned to the 354th FW prepare to launch during Arctic Gold 21-2 April 7, 2021, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
The 23rd, 24th and 25th F-35A arrived at Eielson last month. Alaska is going to have nearly 100 5th gen fighters (nearly 50 F-22A's) by the end of the year, more than most other countries.
The 23rd, 24th and 25th F-35A arrived at Eielson last month. Alaska is going to have nearly 100 5th gen fighters (nearly 50 F-22A's) by the end of the year, more than most other countries.
Attachments
-
2.5 MB Views: 4
-
1.8 MB Views: 1
-
2.1 MB Views: 1