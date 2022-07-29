245 Suitcases full of Dollars took off from Karachi to Dubai during 3 Months of Imported Govt- Shaheen Sehbai - Giant Money Laundering Scandal

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 2,437
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Our respected PDF member (@RescueRanger ) posted a thread about increase and unusual number of faulty Indian passenger planes doing emergency landing in Karachi. It seems the mystery is now solved.
There's a strict ban on imports, SBP not giving LCs, business are under stress. But PKR currency is still nose diving, why? Because dollars are being laundered.
PDF Thread - created few days ago:
Gems from the past:
There's a strict ban on imports, SBP not giving LCs, business are under stress. But PKR currency is still nose diving, why? Because dollars are being laundered.
PDF Thread - created few days ago:
Another Indian Plane makes an emergency landing in Karachi citing "technical" faults
An Indian airliner carrying 186 passengers from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport — the second such incident this month — after reporting a "technical defect" in the wee hours of Sunday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman Saifur Rehman said. The...
defence.pk
Gems from the past:
Ayyan indicted in currency smuggling case
Rawalpindi customs court indicts model Ayyan Ali in the currency smuggling case.
www.dawn.com
Last edited: