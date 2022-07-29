What's new

245 Suitcases full of Dollars took off from Karachi to Dubai during 3 Months of Imported Govt- Shaheen Sehbai - Giant Money Laundering Scandal

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Our respected PDF member (@RescueRanger ) posted a thread about increase and unusual number of faulty Indian passenger planes doing emergency landing in Karachi. It seems the mystery is now solved.

There's a strict ban on imports, SBP not giving LCs, business are under stress. But PKR currency is still nose diving, why? Because dollars are being laundered.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553063862177505285

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552864793337421825


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551329291908038656

PDF Thread - created few days ago:
Another Indian Plane makes an emergency landing in Karachi citing "technical" faults

An Indian airliner carrying 186 passengers from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport — the second such incident this month — after reporting a "technical defect" in the wee hours of Sunday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman Saifur Rehman said. The...
Gems from the past:
Ayyan indicted in currency smuggling case

Rawalpindi customs court indicts model Ayyan Ali in the currency smuggling case.
Turingsage

Turingsage

Pakistani's inability to understand that when a currency depreciates against another than people will move to buy the appreciating currency is common sense. It is also common sense that when for decades you spend more than you earn by borrowing than eventually the creditors get edgy about lending and perpetuating such behavior.

To develop an endless series of conspiracies, usually involving India/USA/Israel/West, to deflect and explain away from one owns reckless profligate behavior does not stop this cycle, but only perpetuates it.
Its time Pakistan learnt the basics of running an economy and stop childish and utterly absurd world of Mickey Mouse conspiracies. so it can finally address the hard task by looking closely at the mirror.
To blame others will solve nothing.
 
LakeHawk180

How do passenger ferrying airlines in distress become part of your conspiracy even if money is moved out of Pakistan.

Are you saying Pakistanis don’t operate their own aircraft and somehow need to rope in corporations from your “most hated” neighbouring country to pull it off? Even the communications and coordination alone would be needlessly complicated and most importantly, expensive. There are a hundred different easier ways to do it.

I’m not the most articulate man, so I hope I’m able to accurately convey how absurd I think you and your conspiracy theory is.
 
I had heard Zardari used to do that during his tenure. Special Branch was somehow involved. Planes used to carry bags/suitcases.
 
ns-jindal.jpg
ajit-doval.jpg
5fdb5d5bee082.jpg
 
Money has been funneled out but I doubt it was in Indian Pax planes. Most likely private flights.

And for those who deny stuff like this happens. Just remember that Afghanistan's national Bank was flown to Uzbekistan in 2 Kam Air flights 🤣
 
previously in this tenure $ smuggling was conducted through "official Diplomatic bags" another method was to use midsize unregistered local fishing boats which use to offload their carriage load at Dubai
 
i am curious as to what your point is? are you denying the money laundering and corruption doesn't happen? maybe that is that case in shining indian utopia where there are no conspiracy theories ever, like never ever ever ever, but since us Pakistanis are mere mortals and not even close to being a supa powa, we tend to believe that there are problems with the system.
I really hope you superior non-conspiracy spouting angelic beings will pardon our folly.
 

