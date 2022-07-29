245 Suitcases full of Dollars took off from Karachi to Dubai during 3 Months of Imported Govt- Shaheen Sehbai - Giant Money Laundering Scandal

Pakistani's inability to understand that when a currency depreciates against another than people will move to buy the appreciating currency is common sense. It is also common sense that when for decades you spend more than you earn by borrowing than eventually the creditors get edgy about lending and perpetuating such behavior.



To develop an endless series of conspiracies, usually involving India/USA/Israel/West, to deflect and explain away from one owns reckless profligate behavior does not stop this cycle, but only perpetuates it.

Its time Pakistan learnt the basics of running an economy and stop childish and utterly absurd world of Mickey Mouse conspiracies. so it can finally address the hard task by looking closely at the mirror.

To blame others will solve nothing.