Thank you Japan.
This is the first of 2.9 million doses to be sent in phases and means that BD can start to give the 2nd dose to those 1.5 million who only got their first dose.
Luckily AstraZeneca vaccine can be given 12 weeks or more apart for their 2 doses and so once these people are double jabbed, they should build up their proper protection against Delta variant within 2 weeks.
245,000 AstraZeneca Covid jabs to arrive on Saturday
UNB
File photo of a vial of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Reuters
The vaccine doses are coming from Japan under the Covax facility
Some 245,200 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
A Cathay Pacific Airways flight carrying the consignment is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will receive the vaccine doses at the airport.
The vaccines are coming under the global Covax facility.
Japan will send over 2.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in phases.
Japan says it will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19.
Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made an announcement that 15 countries in the region would be provided with 11 million doses of the vaccine under the Covax facility.
