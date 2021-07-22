245,000 AstraZeneca Covid jabs to arrive on Saturday The vaccine doses are coming from Japan under the Covax facility

Published at 02:19 pm July 23rd, 2021

File photo of a vial of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccineThe vaccine doses are coming from Japan under the Covax facilitySome 245,200 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.A Cathay Pacific Airways flight carrying the consignment is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will receive the vaccine doses at the airport.The vaccines are coming under the global Covax facility.Japan will send over 2.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh in phases.Japan says it will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19.Earlier, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made an announcement that 15 countries in the region would be provided with 11 million doses of the vaccine under the Covax facility.